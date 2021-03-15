With An Eviction Moratorium In Effect, How Are Small Landlords And Renters Weathering The Pandemic?

State and federal eviction moratoriums have had significant implications for renters and landlords alike. This hour, we take an in-depth look at how each has been weathering the COVID-19 crisis, and we answer your questions.
Our guests are:
- Rob Perry, landlord of a small duplex in Burlington
- Christie Delphia, outreach delegate for the Burlington Tenants Union
- Richard Williams, executive director of the Vermont State Housing Authority
- Abby Vesoulis, political reporter at TIME covering the national housing crisis during COVID-19
Broadcast live on Monday, March 15, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
