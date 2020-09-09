Evictions, Back Rent & Homelessness Prevention: Vermont's $25M Rental Stabilization Program

Live call-in discussion: Vermont opened up its $25 million Rental Housing Stabilization Program in July, giving renters and landlords a way to apply for coronavirus relief funds to cover unpaid rent going back to March. This hour, we talk to Vermonters struggling to pay rent during the pandemic, and to program administrators about what it means for tenants and landlords, and for evictions.

Our guests are:

Richard Williams, executive director of Vermont State Housing Authority, the affordable housing program leading the housing stabilization effort

executive director of Vermont State Housing Authority, the affordable housing program leading the housing stabilization effort Jean Murray, staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid working with tenants on housing and rent assistance

staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid working with tenants on housing and rent assistance Telisa Noe, a nurse working in Milton who's struggled to pay rent

a nurse working in Milton who's struggled to pay rent Angela Zaikowski, director of the Vermont Landlords Association, representing roughly 800 landlords in all 14 Vermont counties

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

