Vermont Edition

Evictions, Back Rent & Homelessness Prevention: Vermont's $25M Rental Stabilization Program

By & 48 minutes ago
  Closeup hand in surgical gloves holding a paper house
    This hour, "Vermont Edition" looks at the state's $25 million rent stabilization program and what it means for tenants and landlords, as well as for homelessness and evictions.
    Khosrork / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Vermont opened up its $25 million Rental Housing Stabilization Program in July, giving renters and landlords a way to apply for coronavirus relief funds to cover unpaid rent going back to March. This hour, we talk to Vermonters struggling to pay rent during the pandemic, and to program administrators about what it means for tenants and landlords, and for evictions.

Our guests are:

  • Richard Williams, executive director of Vermont State Housing Authority, the affordable housing program leading the housing stabilization effort 
  • Jean Murray, staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid working with tenants on housing and rent assistance
  • Telisa Noe, a nurse working in Milton who's struggled to pay rent
  • Angela Zaikowski, director of the Vermont Landlords Association, representing roughly 800 landlords in all 14 Vermont counties

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

CDC Issues Sweeping Temporary Halt On Evictions Nationwide Amid Pandemic

Sep 2, 2020

The Trump administration is ordering a halt on evictions nationwide through December for people who have lost work during the pandemic and don't have other good housing options.

The new eviction ban is being enacted through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal is to stem the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, which the agency says in its order "presents a historic threat to public health."

Vermont Hopes To Avert Evictions, Foreclosures With $25 Million In Housing Aid

Jul 10, 2020
Phil Scott at a podium
Screenshot / ORCA Media

As the economic toll of COVID-19 intensifies longstanding concerns about housing insecurity in Vermont, the state is poised to disburse $25 million to renters and homeowners that might otherwise face eviction or foreclosure.