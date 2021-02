How can a state that is 94% white do better?

In this excerpt of Brave Little State, VPR's people-powered journalism project, listener Teo Spencer poses the question: "How can the state, both its government and its people, support Vermonters of color?"

BIPOC Vermonters from all walks of life weigh in, and send a resounding message: "Listen to us."

An excerpt of Brave Little State's "How To Support Vermonters Of Color: Listen To Us"

Hear the full espisode, and access a transcript, here.