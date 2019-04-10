Exit F-16s, Enter F-35s: Big Change At The Vermont Air National Guard

  • A maintenance crew walks towards Vermont Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets in South Burlington in April 2010. The final four F-16s departed Vermont on Saturday, April 6, making room for a fleet of 18 F-35 jets set to arrive this fall.
    A maintenance crew walks towards Vermont Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets in South Burlington in April 2010. The final four F-16s departed Vermont on Saturday, April 6, making room for a fleet of 18 F-35 jets set to arrive this fall.
    Toby Talbot / AP

Live call-in discussion: After more than 30 years, the last F-16 fighter jets flew out of Vermont Saturday, April 6. Now the Vermont Air National Guard is preparing pilots, mechanics and more for the arrival of a new fleet of F-35 jets this fall. We're looking back at the F-16s' years of service in Vermont and getting an update on the controversy and costs surrounding the coming F-35s.

NPR Pentagon reporter Tom Bowman joins Vermont Edition to provide an update on the long and beleaguered development of the F-35 jet, including the crash off Japan's coast of an F-35A jet  this week.

And VT Digger reporter Mark Johnson joins the program to talk about the 33 year history of the F-16s in Vermont, how their mission changed after 9/11, and how the Vermont Air National Guard is preparing for the F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.

Share your thoughts or questions about the departure of the F-16s and the pending arrival of the F-35s below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Burlington Voters Don't Want The F-35s. The Guard Says They're Still Coming.

By & Mar 12, 2018
An F-35B lifts off from the runway at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in October 2017. Burlington will receive 18 F-35s starting in 2019.
Samuel King Jr. / U.S. Air Force

Eighteen F-35 stealth fighter jets are set to come to Vermont next year, but on Town Meeting Day, a ballot question with language rejecting the fighters passed with wide support in Burlington. We're looking at what that vote means and what happens next for the F-35s in Vermont.

Vermont Air National Guard Prepares For F-35s Amid Burlington Vote To Stop Them

By Mar 1, 2018
The Vermont Air National Guard is preparing to base F-35 fighters jets in Vermont in the fall of 2019. A non-binding ballot item in Burlington this town meeting day aims to stop that action.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

A non-binding ballot item in Burlington this Town Meeting Day would advise the City Council to request that F-35 fighter jets not be based at Burlington International Airport — but the Vermont Air National Guard says they're still getting ready for the arrival of the aircraft.