Exit F-16s, Enter F-35s: Big Change At The Vermont Air National Guard

Live call-in discussion: After more than 30 years, the last F-16 fighter jets flew out of Vermont Saturday, April 6. Now the Vermont Air National Guard is preparing pilots, mechanics and more for the arrival of a new fleet of F-35 jets this fall. We're looking back at the F-16s' years of service in Vermont and getting an update on the controversy and costs surrounding the coming F-35s.

NPR Pentagon reporter Tom Bowman joins Vermont Edition to provide an update on the long and beleaguered development of the F-35 jet, including the crash off Japan's coast of an F-35A jet this week.

And VT Digger reporter Mark Johnson joins the program to talk about the 33 year history of the F-16s in Vermont, how their mission changed after 9/11, and how the Vermont Air National Guard is preparing for the F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.

Share your thoughts or questions about the departure of the F-16s and the pending arrival of the F-35s below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.