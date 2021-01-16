Extremist Groups Have Planned Armed Marches in State Capitals Sunday. Here's What We Know About Vt.

After extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI has warned of similar efforts at state capitols in the coming days.

Montpelier police issued a bulletin a week ago, saying they are investigating “calls encouraging people to arm themselves and center at all State Capitols in the United States, to include Montpelier, specifically on the date of January 17, 2021.”

Police say they’re “also aware of national trends warning of and encouraging an insurrection” on Wednesday, January 20, the date on which President-elect Joseph R. Biden will be inaugurated.

Locally, public officials ranging from Gov. Phil Scott, to Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson have called on those who choose to demonstrate to do so peacefully, and for counter-protesters to stay home for public safety.

So what do we know about how the state is preparing for the possibility of an armed march in Montpelier Sunday?

Montpelier saw no demonstrations Saturday, but security remains heightened

The Statehouse in Montpelier was well-guarded but quiet Saturday, on the eve of planned protests at capitols around the country.

Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling has said there are no specific threats of violence in Montpelier following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the capitol in Washington.

Yet Schirling also says Vermont has reached the highest level of threat alert achieved since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

That alert was on display at the Statehouse Saturday. A state police mobile command post was set up near the building, and men with body armor and long guns patrolled outside.

Officials say they will maintain a high alert at least through inauguration day.

- John Dillon

The Albany, N.Y. FBI office has not received any specific threats about armed marches in Vt. or N.Y.

The FBI field office in Albany said Thursday it does not expect any violence at state capitols in the region in the coming days.

Law enforcement officials nationwide report armed and potentially violent pro-Trump supporters are planning events in all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week.

Special Agent Thomas Reflord leads the FBI's Albany field office and spoke with Northeast Public Radio Thursday.

"At this point in time, the FBI has not received any specific threat to the New York or Vermont state capitol or other government building in our area,” Reflord said.

Relford said the FBI is working with local law enforcement to maintain a "heightened posture" through the inauguration.

- Matthew Smith

Vt. National Guard soldiers are on standby, just in case

Members of the Vermont National Guard will be on standby this weekend in the event that protests at the Statehouse turn violent.

Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling told lawmakers Thursday that Guard soldiers are available to support state and local law enforcement agencies.

“There is no indication at this point that we will ask the governor to activate Guard assets, but the Guard has been in the loop so we’re not caught flatfooted in the event that we need their assets,” Schirling said Friday.

Schirling says police have been monitoring online chatter about armed protests at Statehouses across the country on Jan. 17.

Vermont State Police began ramping up patrols in Montpelier ahead of the weekend.

Schirling told lawmakers Thursday that police agencies are on guard across the state.

"I think it's safe to say there is a heightened state of alert and concern that we have not seen since 9/11," he said.

But he says there’s no clear evidence that people are planning to gather in large numbers in Montpelier this weekend.

- Peter Hirschfeld

Gov. Scott has called on Vermonters not to demonstrate at the Statehouse this weekend

Gov. Phil Scott is asking Vermonters not to attend any demonstrations this weekend at the state capitol.

There is at least one Vermont group organizing a counter-protest against any potential far-right demonstrations, according to a Facebook event.

Gov. Scott said Friday he wants everyone to stay home.

“We aren’t encouraging anyone to come to the Statehouse lawn on Sunday,” he said at his bi-weekly press briefing. “We understand it’s your right to do, so but we believe, to keep everyone safe, this isn’t the day to do it.”

- Liam Elder-Connors

Montpelier's mayor is asking those who wish to counter-protest to stay home

Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson asks that any protesters leave firearms at home — and for counter-protestors to avoid the area.

“Because of the risk of violence, in case people do bring arms, we're hoping that folks will refrain from in-person direct counter-protesting, because that could lead to the risk of violence,” Watson said this week.

Watson says Montpelier is closing schools, government buildings, and potentially State Street near the capitol, as a precaution ahead of any demonstrations.

While there are no explicit threats in Vermont, Watson said Montpelier will be prepared.

"We are anticipating that we may close down State Street -- that is a possibility," Watson said. "The Statehouse will be closed, as well as the school buildings and city hall on Wednesday, Jan. 20."

- Matthew Smith

The Vermont Judiciary has canceled in-person hearings ahead of the inauguration, over concerns about the possibility of violence

The Vermont Judiciary is canceling in-person hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday over concerns of potential violent protests.

Judges and court staff will review cases scheduled those days and decide if the hearings should be held remotely or delayed, according to a press release. Courthouses were already closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

- Liam Elder-Connors

