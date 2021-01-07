Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Extremists Stormed The U.S. Capitol Wednesday. What's Next?

By & 56 minutes ago
  • People climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol building.
    Pro-Trump extremists breeched security and broke into te U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday. How do we move forward?
    Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press

Live noon disucussion: On Wednesday afternoon, a mob of pro-Trump extremists occupied the nation's capitol in what President-elect Joe Biden called an "unprecedented assault" on American democracy. This hour, we talk with Vermont's U.S. Congressman, Peter Welch, and a pair of government scholars about how the country will move forward after Wednesday's events. 

Our guests are:

  • Peter Welch, Vermont's U.S. Congressman
  • Linda Fowler, professor of government at Dartmouth College
  • Matt Dickinson, political science professor at Middlebury College

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Peter Welch

Related Content

Congress Certifies Biden Victory; Trump Pledges 'Orderly Transition' On Jan. 20

By 6 hours ago

Updated at 4 a.m. ET

Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' victory early on Thursday, the end of a long day and night marked by chaos and violence in Washington, D.C. Extremists emboldened by President Trump had sought to thwart the peaceful transfer of power that has been a hallmark of modern American history by staging a violent insurrection inside the U.S. Capitol.

'Will Not Be Intimidated': After Insurrection, Congress Blocks State Objections

By 16 hours ago

Updated at 3:43 a.m. ET

Lawmakers on Wednesday blocked objections to President-elect Joe Biden's election win in Arizona and Pennsylvania Wednesday evening, paving the way for Congress to formalize Biden's victory.

In The U.S. Capitol, Chaos; In Vermont's Statehouse, A Very Quiet Opening Day

By VPR Staff 16 hours ago
A sign telling people to keep social distance in front of the Vermont Statehouse dome
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and more for Wednesday, Jan. 6.