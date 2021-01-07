Extremists Stormed The U.S. Capitol Wednesday. What's Next?

Live noon disucussion: On Wednesday afternoon, a mob of pro-Trump extremists occupied the nation's capitol in what President-elect Joe Biden called an "unprecedented assault" on American democracy. This hour, we talk with Vermont's U.S. Congressman, Peter Welch, and a pair of government scholars about how the country will move forward after Wednesday's events.
Our guests are:
- Peter Welch, Vermont's U.S. Congressman
- Linda Fowler, professor of government at Dartmouth College
- Matt Dickinson, political science professor at Middlebury College
Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
