Extremists Stormed The U.S. Capitol Wednesday. What's Next?

Live noon disucussion: On Wednesday afternoon, a mob of pro-Trump extremists occupied the nation's capitol in what President-elect Joe Biden called an "unprecedented assault" on American democracy. This hour, we talk with Vermont's U.S. Congressman, Peter Welch, and a pair of government scholars about how the country will move forward after Wednesday's events.

Our guests are:

Peter Welch , Vermont's U.S. Congressman

, Vermont's U.S. Congressman Linda Fowler , professor of government at Dartmouth College

, professor of government at Dartmouth College Matt Dickinson, political science professor at Middlebury College

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

