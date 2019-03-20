Face Blindness Unveiled: New Research On The Phenomenon Of Prosopagnosia

Most of us take for granted the ability to recognize the faces of our friends and loved ones. But for about two percent of individuals, it isn't that easy. They have a condition called prosopagnosia or face blindness. Brad Duchaine, Dartmouth College professor of psychological and brain sciences, joins us to discuss the latest research in this field.

We'll also hear about the strategies prosopagnosics utilize to remember people and about those who have a heightened sense of facial recognition or super recognizers.

Take the facial recognition test by clicking here.

