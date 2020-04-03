Related Program: 
Face Masks, Testing And 'Surge' Planning: Health Officials Offer The Latest On COVID-19

By , & & Emily Aiken 8 seconds ago
    A medical worker at Burlington's UVM Medical Center exits a mobile clinic with an armful of medical supplies on March 27, 2020.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Live 12 p.m. discussion: Vermont Department of Health officials are encouraging the public to wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. (That's in addition to regular hand-washing and social distancing). It's among the latest guidance as Vermont nears a predicted peak in COVID-19 cases. This hour, we talk with health experts and answer your questions about keeping the public safe. 

Our guests are:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
  • Dr. Jessie Leyse, infectious disease physician at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin

Share your questions about COVID-19 in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Apri 6, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

