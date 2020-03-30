Related Program: 
VPR News

FACT CHECK: U.S. Lags On Testing, Despite Trump's Claims

By 17 minutes ago
  • President Trump listens as Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sunday.
    President Trump listens as Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sunday.
    Patrick Semansky / AP
Originally published on March 30, 2020 1:40 am

President Trump is repeating his claim that the U.S is doing more testing for the coronavirus than any other country.

"We have more cases because we're doing far more testing than anybody in the world," the president said in a White House briefing on Sunday.

The U.S has ramped up testing, but still lags other countries like Italy and South Korea, when it comes to testing on a per capita basis.

The U.S. has performed 894,000 tests as of Saturday, according to Adm. Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, who is leading the testing effort.

But the U.S population is around 327 million, which means about 1 in 366 people are getting tested. For comparison, Italy has a population of about 60 million and has done approximately 454,000 tests, meaning 1 in 133 people are being tested there — about three times more, per capita, than the U.S.

A new test that could speed things up was just granted "emergency-use authorization" by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday and will be rolled out this week. Abbott, the company that makes the test, says they can do about 50,000 tests per day.

Some clinicians say this will be a game-changer, as it can provide results in under 15 minutes, instead of days. With the new test, patients will be able to swab themselves, reducing the risk of infection for health care workers.

Right now, the U.S is still prioritizing sick people, symptomatic first responders and people in nursing homes for testing, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves as the White House's coronavirus response coordinator.

The hope is that the new test will allow more widespread testing, which will provide more accurate data on who is getting infected and where.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
VPR News
Health
Coronavirus

Related Content

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Sunday, March 29

By VPR Staff 22 hours ago
The entry to Landmark College with a sign about COVID-19 testing.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Sunday, March 29.

To Fight Virus, Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines For 30 More Days

By 11 hours ago

Updated 8:13 p.m. ET

President Trump said on Sunday that federal guidelines urging Americans to social distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place for another month and could last until June.

Under the recommendations, the Trump administration is imploring people to avoid restaurants, bars and other situations involving more than 10 people and restrict traveling to trips deemed essential.

Farmers Enter Growing Season with Uncertainty Around Flower And Produce Sales

By 17 hours ago
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

It’s a busy time of year for Vermont’s vegetable and fruit farmers. Spring is coming, and farmers across the state will soon be turning their soil and starting another growing season. Even though the new coronavirus is raising a lot of questions about how they'll market the vegetables and flowers they grow, farmers are plowing ahead.