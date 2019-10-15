Fact Checking The Democratic Presidential Debate

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was among the 12 candidates to take the stage during Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary debate. It was hosted by CNN and the New York Times and was carried live by both NPR and VPR.

The debate marked the first official campaign event for Sanders after his recent heart attack. He was joined by Joe Biden, Corey Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

More from NPR: Democratic Debate: Everything You Need To Know About Tuesday's Face-Off [Oct. 15]

NPR reporters posted context and analysis in real time.

Loading...