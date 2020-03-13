Facts Without Fear: VPR's Commitment To You

“Facts without fear:”—that’s been the mantra in our newsroom over the last several weeks. It’s our top priority to bring you the latest on COVID-19, from what’s happening in our towns, schools and institutions to NPR’s coverage of the national and international impact—all thanks to your ongoing support for our public service mission.

Here’s a summary of our coverage so far, and what you can expect in the coming weeks:

All of our coverage of coronavirus can be found here, including a list of frequently asked questions and a brief survey that you can take to help shape our coverage.

We’ve launched an email newsletter to keep you updated on the latest news from VPR and NPR. Sign up here.

Vermont Edition is focused on convening broad conversations, providing access to experts and public officials, and creating an essential connection between Vermonters at a time when we’re feeling more isolated.

Our unique local-national partnership with NPR allows us to provide reliable information, live coverage and important stories from around the country and the world. You’ll find all of NPR’s coronavirus coverage here.

I’m very proud that the VPR staff has risen to this unprecedented challenge by increasing our coverage of this story, even as we take important steps to protect their health and safety.

Like many people across the state and country, we’ve asked most of our employees to work remotely in order to limit exposure to staff who must be in the building to keep our news and programming on the air and reaching Vermonters across digital platforms as well.

Additionally, we have decided to postpone next week’s planned membership drive. Instead, we will stay focused on providing you with essential news and information. Your support is the reason we are able to deliver the news you need, when you need it — especially in times like these. You can help us continue to deliver these essential public services by making a gift today.

The staff at VPR has been planning for this possibility over the past few weeks, and although the sound of our station may be a little different in the weeks to come, we’re confident we will be here for you, no matter what. We are committed to serving as your guide, watchdog, and community-builder during this outbreak, and we will continue adapting our programming to keep you informed, engaged and connected.

Thank you so much for your support.