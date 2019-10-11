The Fall Gardening Show: Planting Garlic, Pruning Perennials And What To Do With All Those Leaves

Live call-in discussion: It's officially fall, but don't lock that garden shed just yet. Gardening guru Charlie Nardozzi joins Vermont Edition to talk about fall plantings, pruning perennials, and five things to do with all those leaves. Plus, what you can do to put your garden to rest this autumn and prepare your plants and soil for a productive season next year.

Other topics Charlie plans to address are: fall plantings of garlic, shallots, and bulbs; forcing bulbs in containers; new thinking on cutting back perennial flowers in the fall; protecting shrubs and perennials during the winter; and how to take care of plants that have migrated indoors.

Share your questions or fall gardening conundrums below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.