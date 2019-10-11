Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The Fall Gardening Show: Planting Garlic, Pruning Perennials And What To Do With All Those Leaves

By & 5 minutes ago
  • Four images of purple-white garlic bulbs, various colored gourds, a collection of carrots and a blanket of autumn leaves.
    Bulbs of garlic, groups of gourds and collections of carrots are moving into and out of Vermont gardens in October. But what to do with all those autumn leaves? Charlie Nardozzi has tips and answers to your fall gardening questions on "Vermont Edition."
    Unsplash

Live call-in discussion: It's officially fall, but don't lock that garden shed just yet. Gardening guru Charlie Nardozzi joins Vermont Edition to talk about fall plantings, pruning perennials, and five things to do with all those leaves. Plus, what you can do to put your garden to rest this autumn and prepare your plants and soil for a productive season next year. 

Other topics Charlie plans to address are: fall plantings of garlic, shallots, and bulbs; forcing bulbs in containers; new thinking on cutting back perennial flowers in the fall; protecting shrubs and perennials during the winter; and how to take care of plants that have migrated indoors.

Share your questions or fall gardening conundrums below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Charlie Nardozzi
Gardening
Food & Agriculture