Farmers Markets Wrap Up A Strange Season

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

How the state’s farmers markets made the summer season work. Plus, finally understand Act 250, Scott lets bills become law, and the orchard outbreak contained.

Gov. Allows Cannabis Sales To Become Law, Says More Needed On Equity, Prevention

By 10 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott smiling with Mitzi Johnson in the background
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Times Argus File

Gov. Phil Scott has allowed a commercial tax-and-regulate system for marijuana sales to become law without his signature.

Gov. Scott Vetoes Act 250 Update, Says Bill Creates Uncertainty For Trails, Forests

By Oct 6, 2020
Gov. Phil Scott at a podium.
Screenshot / ORCA Media

A three-year effort to update the state's 50-year-old land use law ended Monday night with a veto by Gov. Phil Scott. The governor said he rejected the Act 250 bill because it created more regulatory uncertainty.