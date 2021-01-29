Feb. 16 | GET ME REWRITE: How The News Media Must Change To Mend Our Ruptured Reality

The past four years has been a tumultuous period for the news, during which fact and fiction have been at odds. So where do we go from here? Join On The Media host Brooke Gladstone and journalist and historian Garrett Graff for a virtual conversation on the future of news media on Tuesday, February 16.

Gladstone and Graff will take on big questions like what lessons have we learned? How will news media move forward, telling the truth with a voice that reaches everyone? And we'll take your thoughts and questions, too!

[REGISTER HERE]

Admission is by donation, whatever amount works for you. Thank you.

This event is generously sponsored by: Three Penny Taproom and Saint Michael's College.

FAQ for virtual events:

So how exactly does this work?

First things first - start by registering here! We need your email in order to send you the proper link to join our event. The link will be emailed to you by February 12th. 24 hours prior to the event, we’ll send you a reminder.

Will other attendees be able to see or hear me?

No, you and all of our attendees will only be able to see the host and the guests. We would love for you to leave your questions and thoughts in the ‘chat’ section during the event.

On what platform will the event take place?

This will be a live Zoom webinar, it will not be broadcast.

Do I need to have an account?

No, you do not need to have a Zoom account to join.