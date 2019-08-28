Feds Issue Violation Notice To UVMMC After Nurse Reports Performing Abortion Against Conscience

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services alleges University of Vermont Medical Center coerced a nurse into assisting with an elective abortion. This is the first enforcement action of this kind from the department's new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division.

The federal Office for Civil Rights announced the notice of violation against the hospital Wednesday. According to OCR, in early May a complaint was filed by a nurse against UVM Medical Center "contending that the nurse was forced to assist an abortion in violation of the nurse’s conscience rights."

"We do not want a society where, on the issue of life and death, people are forced to violate their deepest held beliefs about it," said OCR director Roger Severino during a press call Wednesday morning.

Severino alleged the complainant had previously registered her objections to performing abortions, and was under the impression the procedure would be in response to a miscarriage.

"She asked if something could be done," Severino said, but faced the possibility of losing her job. "She relented and has been traumatized," he said.

Sevenerino said UVM Medical Center did not cooperate with the investigation and that if the hospital doesn't amend its policies within 30 days, the hospital will risk losing its federal funding.

Severino also said that this notice to UVMMC is for a violation of the Church Amendments; this notice is not related to the "Protecting Statutory Conscience Rights in Health Care" rule that was announced back in May but has yet to go into effect due to legal challenges.

UVMMC has said it will offer comments later today.

