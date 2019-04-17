Fentanyl: Separating The Myths From The Real Dangers

Live call-in discussion: The synthetic opioid fentanyl is causing deadly overdoses to spike across the country. But while concerns have been raised about accidental exposure, it is incredibly unlikely that chance contact with the substance through skin or inhalation can be toxic. We're talking about the science behind fentanyl and how it acts on the body, plus which dangers are real and which are overblown.

We're joined by Chris Bell, director of emergency preparedness, response, and injury prevention at the Vermont Department of Health.

And by Dr. Eike Blohm, an emergency medicine physician and a medical toxicologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.