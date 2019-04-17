Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Fentanyl: Separating The Myths From The Real Dangers

By & 5 minutes ago
  • We're talking about the science of fentanyl and its effects on the body.
    We're talking about the science of fentanyl and its effects on the body.
    Rick Bowmer / AP

Live call-in discussion: The synthetic opioid fentanyl is causing deadly overdoses to spike across the country. But while concerns have been raised about accidental exposure, it is incredibly unlikely that chance contact with the substance through skin or inhalation can be toxic. We're talking about the science behind fentanyl and how it acts on the body, plus which dangers are real and which are overblown.

We're joined by Chris Bell, director of emergency preparedness, response, and injury prevention at the Vermont Department of Health.

And by Dr. Eike Blohm, an emergency medicine physician and a medical toxicologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Opioid Addiction

Related Content

Can You Really Overdose On Fentanyl Just By Touching It? (No)

By & Sep 4, 2018
We're talking about the science of fentanyl and its effects on the body.
Rick Bowmer / AP

Health officials in Vermont say that when someone dies of a drug overdose in the state, they fully expect it to involve the synthetic drug fentanyl. Fentanyl-related overdoses continue to rise, both in Vermont and nationwide. And reports about the potency and danger of fentanyl also continue to proliferate.

Fentanyl-Linked Deaths: The U.S. Opioid Epidemic's Third Wave Begins

By Martha Bebinger Mar 21, 2019

Men are dying after opioid overdoses at nearly three times the rate of women in the United States. Overdose deaths are increasing faster among black and Latino Americans than among whites. And there's an especially steep rise in the number of young adults ages 25 to 34 whose death certificates include some version of the drug fentanyl.