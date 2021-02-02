Related Program: 
A Fight Against Act 46

By , & 34 minutes ago
How one small Addison County town is trying to save its elementary school from closing. Plus, what has 18 wheels and can cross the U.S.-Canada border?

Most Of Us Can't Go Between Vt. And Canada Right Now. But This Trucker Can

By , & 11 hours ago
Man walking toward big rig truck.
Shawn Dumas, Courtesy

The border between the U.S. and Canada has been closed to most traffic for more than 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is one group of people who have continued to cross it regularly throughout that time: truck drivers.