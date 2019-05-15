Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

To Fight The Opioid Crisis, Vermont Courts Look To A Family Treatment Approach

By & 16 hours ago
  • Justices of the Vermont Supreme Court are interested in finding a solution to the backlog of abuse and negelct cases stemming from the state's opioid epidemic.
    Adam Fagen / Flickr

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's opioid epidemic has created a backlog of child abuse and neglect cases in Vermont's courts. The Vermont Judiciary formed a commission to look at how the state handles the most severe cases in the family court. Now the commission recommends diverting these cases to a separate program that concentrates on individuals who are considered high-risk and high-need.

Vermont Edition speaks with Vermont Supreme Court Justice Karen Carroll about the recommendation of forming a family treatment docket. She explains what improvements family courts can make to the current system and how this new program would work when put into practice.

Post your questions or comments about the proposed family treatment docket below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

