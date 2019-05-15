To Fight The Opioid Crisis, Vermont Courts Look To A Family Treatment Approach

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's opioid epidemic has created a backlog of child abuse and neglect cases in Vermont's courts. The Vermont Judiciary formed a commission to look at how the state handles the most severe cases in the family court. Now the commission recommends diverting these cases to a separate program that concentrates on individuals who are considered high-risk and high-need.



Vermont Edition speaks with Vermont Supreme Court Justice Karen Carroll about the recommendation of forming a family treatment docket. She explains what improvements family courts can make to the current system and how this new program would work when put into practice.

