The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The First Rope Tow

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

A history of skiing in Vermont. Plus, COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination rollout, and wildlife for your Wednesday.

VPR News
Coronavirus
History
The Frequency

News Roundup: UVMMC Vax Clinic Rescheduled For Winter Weather, Rest Remain Open

By VPR Staff 18 hours ago
Two people hold hands while skaing with masks on with trees in the background
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Tuesday, Feb 16.

State Health Officials On COVID-19 Vaccinations, Variants And New CDC Guidelines

By & 19 hours ago

Vermont is expanding COVID-19 vaccination to residents 70 to 74 years of age. As of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, residents in this age group can schedule appointments online or by calling the state’s vaccine call center. We get the latest on these vaccination efforts, plus case trends, new CDC guidance for schools and other COVID-19 news.