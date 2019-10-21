First Sanders Rally Post-Heart Attack Attracts Thousands Of Supporters, AOC Endorsement

Thousands of people turned out in New York City over the weekend to rally for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. It was the first major campaign event since Sanders suffered a heart attack a few weeks ago. He also received a key endorsement at the rally from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Listen above as All Things Considered host Henry Epp speaks to reporter and editor Elizabeth Hewitt, who covered the event for VTDigger and VPR.

Sanders emerged Saturday to the AC/DC song “Back in Black” and spoke for an hour about his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in front of a large, exuberant crowd gathered in a park along the East River. Rally attendees said they didn’t think the 78-year-old’s health was an impediment to his presidential bid.

That sentiment was echoed by a roster of progressive figures, including Ocasio-Cortez, who officially endorsed Sanders at the rally. Earlier in the week, Sanders also received an endorsement from progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Sanders’ rally marked something like a reset for the campaign. Prior to the candidate’s heart attack, the campaign reshuffled its staff in New Hampshire. Sanders has also been trailing in the polls behind former vice president Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.