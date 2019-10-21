Related Program: 
VPR News

First Sanders Rally Post-Heart Attack Attracts Thousands Of Supporters, AOC Endorsement

By & Elizabeth Hewitt 31 seconds ago
  • People hold Bernie Sanders signs under a bridge.
    Thousands turned out for a Bernie Sanders rally last weekend in New York City.
    Elizabeth Hewitt / VTDigger

Thousands of people turned out in New York City over the weekend to rally for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. It was the first major campaign event since Sanders suffered a heart attack a few weeks ago. He also received a key endorsement at the rally from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Listen above as All Things Considered host Henry Epp speaks to reporter and editor Elizabeth Hewitt, who covered the event for VTDigger and VPR.

Sanders emerged Saturday to the AC/DC song “Back in Black” and spoke for an hour about his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in front of a large, exuberant crowd gathered in a park along the East River. Rally attendees said they didn’t think the 78-year-old’s health was an impediment to his presidential bid.

More from NPR: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Bernie Sanders' Heart Attack Was A 'Gut Check' Moment [Oct. 19]

That sentiment was echoed by a roster of progressive figures, including Ocasio-Cortez, who officially endorsed Sanders at the rally. Earlier in the week, Sanders also received an endorsement from progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Sanders’ rally marked something like a reset for the campaign. Prior to the candidate’s heart attack, the campaign reshuffled its staff in New Hampshire. Sanders has also been trailing in the polls behind former vice president Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Tags: 
Bernie Sanders
Campaign 2020
VPR News
Government & Politics

Related Content

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Bernie Sanders' Heart Attack Was A 'Gut Check' Moment

By & Oct 19, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York officially endorsed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Queens, N.Y., on Saturday.

Addressing an estimated crowd of more than 25,000 supporters, Ocasio-Cortez said she was proud to join the Vermont senator in bringing "a working-class revolution to the ballot box of the United States of America."

Campaign 2020: Dissecting Tuesday Night's Democratic Debate

By & Oct 15, 2019
An empty debate stage ahead of the Oct. 15, 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate.
John Minchillo / Associated Press

Tuesday night, 12 Democratic candidates for president took the stage in Ohio for a fourth primary debate. Many eyes were on Bernie Sanders, who suffered a heart attack just two weeks ago. We're analyzing Tuesday's debate with a roundtable of Vermont political scientists and discussing what Sanders' performance means for his campaign.

Fact Checking The Democratic Presidential Debate

By VPR News Oct 15, 2019
A stage with podiums on it.
John Minchillo / Associated Press

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was among the 12 candidates to take the stage during Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary debate. It was hosted by CNN and the New York Times and was carried live by both NPR and VPR.

Senior Sanders Advisor Offers Update On The Candidate, And Campaign, After Heart Attack

By & Oct 11, 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Dartmouth College.
Cheryl Senter / AP

Ten days ago, Sen. Bernie Sanders had a heart attack at a campaign event in Las Vegas. Doctors discovered Sanders had a blocked artery and inserted two stents to repair that blockage. But what does Sanders' health mean for the campaign, and the Democratic presidential primary? Vermont Edition talks with senior campaign advisor Jeff Weaver to get an update on the candidate and his campaign.