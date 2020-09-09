Related Program: 
For The First Time In Months, A Day At School

What the first day of school looked like in one town. Plus, a high number of deaths on Vermont’s roads, a push for in-person learning, and more COVID-19 testing.

Here's How The First Day Of School Looked (And Sounded) In Milton

Tuesday marked the first day of school for more than 73,000 kids in Vermont, who were sent home last March due to COVID-19. Along with the usual excitement, the day also marked a milestone in the state’s handling of the pandemic.

Vermont Health Officials Discuss Back To School, Vaccinations

Today is the first day of school for Vermont K-12 students, and some of them are stepping foot in their school building for the first time since March. But not without trepidation. This hour, we'll check in with the Health Department and answer questions about back to school, vaccines, testing and more.