Food Insecurity And Fear: The Challenges Faced By Vermont's Migrant Farmworkers

  • Will Lambek, Jose Luis Cordova Herrera, and woman who identified herself as Olga, from left, testified in the Legislature in January. They say migrant farmworkers fear that local police will out them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
    Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / The Times Argus

Live call-in discussion: Research by a UVM anthropologist suggests that a majority of migrant farmworkers in Vermont face serious barriers to accessing nutritious food – in addition to other enormous challenges. We're talking to Teresa Mares about her new book Life On the Other Border: Farmworkers and Food Justice in Vermont.

Teresa Mares, a UVM anthropology professor, fills the book Life On the Other Border with portraits of Vermont's migrant farm workers laboring in that state's dairy industry, and writes about how the experiences of these workers touches on food policy, labor rights, immigration and the agricultural economy.

We'll also hear from Martina Canedo of Migrant Justice.

Broadcast on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

