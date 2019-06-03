Food Insecurity And Fear: The Challenges Faced By Vermont's Migrant Farmworkers

Live call-in discussion: Research by a UVM anthropologist suggests that a majority of migrant farmworkers in Vermont face serious barriers to accessing nutritious food – in addition to other enormous challenges. We're talking to Teresa Mares about her new book Life On the Other Border: Farmworkers and Food Justice in Vermont.



Teresa Mares, a UVM anthropology professor, fills the book Life On the Other Border with portraits of Vermont's migrant farm workers laboring in that state's dairy industry, and writes about how the experiences of these workers touches on food policy, labor rights, immigration and the agricultural economy.

We'll also hear from Martina Canedo of Migrant Justice.

Broadcast on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.