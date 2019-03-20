Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Forest Bathing: What? Why?

By 23 hours ago
  • Forest therapy guide Duncan Murdoch takes in his surroundings in Arms Forest in Burlington.
    Forest therapy guide Duncan Murdoch takes in his surroundings in Arms Forest in Burlington.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR

Forest bathing is an English interpretation of the Japanese term shinrin-yoku and it is the idea that spending time in nature in an alert but relaxed manner has healing and rejuvenating benefits. But why, in a state where many Vermonters already feel connected to the natural landscape around them, would someone pay to go on a forest bathing excursion with a forest therapy guide? Vermont Edition went to find out.

WHO: We went with certified nature and forest therapy guide Duncan Murdoch, who leads forest bathing walks with his company Nature Connection Guide.

WHERE: Host Jane Lindholm met up with Murdoch at Rock Point in the Arms Forest in Burlington, where there are a series of interconnected trails with easy terrain.

WHAT: A forest bathing walk is not like walking the dog or trying to get exercise. It's more of a saunter, Murdoch says.

"It's to pick up on a lot of the subtleties we miss when, literally, we're moving fast," he says. "The walks are about two hours long and they involve immersing yourself in the environment through the senses. So it's different than, say, like a naturalist walk...It's a bit of a mindfulness practice; it's a bit of a meditation in a way.

"So I offer a series of invitations for people to experience their natural environment through one of the traditional five senses or a combination. So, for example, I do an invitation called 'What's in motion?'" Murdoch says at first participants might think nothing is moving on a still day, but as they slow their mind and pay attention to their surroundings they'll start to notice the subtle motion of leaves and branches, or insects and animals.

Other "invitations" ask people to lean in to a sound they're hearing that gives them pleasure, like a gentle breeze rustling the treetops or a woodpecker knocking on a dead tree stump.

WHY: Vermont is a place with lots of natural spaces and a population that values time in the woods. So why would anyone pay a guide like Murdoch to take them into the woods? Isn't this the commodification of nature?

Murdoch, who grew up in Shelburne, is sympathetic to the skepticism of his interviewer.

"I'm a Vermonter. I don't like paying for parking; I don't like paying for anything," he laughs. He started working as a nature and forest therapy guide when he lived in New York City. "And I thought, 'Man, these people could use it.'" He says nature drew him back to coming home and he wondered if the practice and business would translate.

"There are studies that show that the effects of forest bathing and being out in the forest can last up to a few weeks. But on these walks, less on a scientific level, anecdotally, people carry this practice with them." Murdoch says doing this with a guide helps people start a habit of forest bathing that they can integrate into their lives. Many Vermonters profess to love nature but spend very little time in it, and making a conscious choice to pay a guide, he says, can help people stick to the practice.

HOW: Forest bathing walks are becoming increasingly popular. Murdoch charges $25 per person for group walks and has a schedule on his website where he can also be hired for couple or private walks.

MORE: Listen to the full interview above!

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Nature
Energy & Environment

Related Content

Homeyer: Forest Bathing

By Betty Smith-Mastaler Sep 7, 2017

I learned a new term recently that dates back to 1982 when the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries coined the term Shinrin-yoku — which translates roughly as forest bathing - and introduced it into the Japanese national health program.

A Year-Long Celebration Of Vermont's Town Forests

By Apr 22, 2015
VPR

One hundred years ago, Vermont lawmakers passed a Municipal Forest Law allowing for the creation of town forests. Next week a year-long celebration gets underway to commemorate the 1915 law and Vermont's tradition of  towns owning and managing their own forests for public benefit.

A Bumper Crop Of Young Owls Faces A Rough Winter

By & Mar 14, 2019
A wildlife keeper at VINS shows a barred owl to visitors.
Paul Cooper / flickr

It’s been a rough winter for owls—and the Vermont Institute of Natural Science says it’s mostly affecting young owls experiencing their first winter.

Assessing Vermont's Toxic Superfund Sites

By & Mar 15, 2019
The Barge Canal on Pine Street in Burlington is one of 14 Superfund cleanup sites in Vermont.
Alden Pellett / Associated Press/File

They were everything from tanneries to landfills to copper mines. They are Vermont's 14 Superfund sites; locations that were so polluted they required a long-term cleanup plan of the hazardous material contaminations. We'll "visit" some of them at a time when the Environmental Protection Agency is doing five-year reviews of six of the sites.