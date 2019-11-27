Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Former Gov. Dean Shares Predictions, Concerns About 2020 Democratic Presidential Race

By & 10 minutes ago
  • Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean has a new role with the Democratic National Committee, overseeing its voter data exchange.
    Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean served as Governor of Vermont from 1991 to 2003 and chaired the Democratic National Committee from 2005 to 2009.
    Richard Shotwell / Invision via AP

In less than 10 weeks, voters in Iowa will caucus in the first step of the Democratic presidential primary race. Currently the four front-runners of the race are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, a 2004 presidential candidate, knows the primary process — and perils of Iowa — only all too well. He spoke with Vermont Edition about the 2020 primaries and priorities of voters today.

Gov. Dean now works as a political consultant and commentator. He has not endorsed any candidates, and said he is currently compiling a database of existing Democratic party voter information, something he said the Republican party has already done.

He shares his thoughts on the Democratic party's leading candidates for the 2020 Presidential election, changes in the Democratic party voter base and key voter issues like Medicare for All. 

Dean points to a need for the Democratic party to connect with its core voter base, who he identified as voters under 35, white suburban women, and people of color.

"People don't vote that much on issues as much as you think they do," Dean said. "They vote on how attractive you are as a human being."

Broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Campaign 2020
Howard Dean

Related Content

Small But Powerful, New Hampshire Grips Its Primary Spot. But Does It Matter?

By Nov 25, 2019

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner is expected to officially announce Monday that the state's 2020 presidential primary will be held on February 11th.

If all goes as expected, the date will be in line with a long-established tradition that puts the state's first in the nation primary a week and a day after the Iowa caucuses.

But in New Hampshire, the date isn't official until Gardner says it is.

‘Maybe It Would Be Helpful’: Howard Dean On Impeachment And The 2020 Campaign

By Aug 23, 2019
A portrait of former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean. He said this week that an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump could help Democrats' chances in the 2020 election.
Toby Talbot / AP/file

Former Gov. Howard Dean wants Congress to conduct a “thorough investigation” into President Donald Trump, and if House members choose to pursue impeachment in the midst of the 2020 election, Dean thinks that could help Democrats’ chances of taking back the White House.

Two Years Or Four? Debating The Length Of Governor's Term

By & Jan 31, 2019
The golden dome of the Vermont Statehouse against blue sky
Ric Cengeri / VPR File

Back in 1870, Vermont made a bold move. It doubled the length of the gubernatorial term of office from one year to two. Is it time to double it again? And what would be the repercussions for the length of terms in the State House and Senate?