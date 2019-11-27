Former Gov. Dean Shares Predictions, Concerns About 2020 Democratic Presidential Race

In less than 10 weeks, voters in Iowa will caucus in the first step of the Democratic presidential primary race. Currently the four front-runners of the race are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, a 2004 presidential candidate, knows the primary process — and perils of Iowa — only all too well. He spoke with Vermont Edition about the 2020 primaries and priorities of voters today.

Gov. Dean now works as a political consultant and commentator. He has not endorsed any candidates, and said he is currently compiling a database of existing Democratic party voter information, something he said the Republican party has already done.

He shares his thoughts on the Democratic party's leading candidates for the 2020 Presidential election, changes in the Democratic party voter base and key voter issues like Medicare for All.

Dean points to a need for the Democratic party to connect with its core voter base, who he identified as voters under 35, white suburban women, and people of color.

"People don't vote that much on issues as much as you think they do," Dean said. "They vote on how attractive you are as a human being."

