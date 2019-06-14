Related Program: 
VPR News

Former Johnson Church To Reopen As Recovery Center

By 18 minutes ago
  • The exterior of the closed St. John the Apostle Church, in Johnson, Vt.
    The former St. John the Apostle Church, in Johnson, has been purchased by a group hoping to open a recovery center on the site.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR File

A former Catholic church in Johnson has been sold to a new nonprofit aiming to fight opioid addiction.

"We just closed on the property in Johnson," Fr. Francis Prive, church's former pastor, said on Thursday. "So that has become a recovery center. And Greg and Dawn Tatro, who are members of the parish, have purchased that."

The Tatros bought the closed church on behalf of Jenna's Promise, a nonprofit named for their daughter who died of an overdose in February.

More from VPR — After Losing Their Daughter, A Johnson Family Tries To Fight Opioids In Their Community [March 29]

Prive said, before the sale was finalized, details had to be worked out regarding plans for a heath care clinic on the property.

"There was a question of would that recovery group be also involved in abortion counseling, and the bishop was totally, absolutely against that," Prive said. "And so, that's the language that had to be changed."

Greg Tatro said they worked with the church to keep restrictive covenants in place for the church building, but relax them for other parts of the property. That will allow Jenna's Promise to build a full-service health care center on the site.

Meanwhile, Tatro said they intend to work with the local community to help shape their plans; he said he knows they have some minds to change. One of the way they hope to do that is by hosting "sober parties" on the site and inviting people in recovery, as well as families from the local community.

"This sober community is going to be good for our community of Johnson," Tatro said. "You hear a few people say, 'Oh, we really don't want those people here.' But you do, because these are the people that are trying to recover. They're not the people that are, you know, leaving needles in the streets and ... overdosing on St. John's Street. These are the people that want to get better. So, it's kind of the exact opposite of what some people may think."

Tatro said the next steps are to talk with the neighbors, work on fundraising and start developing plans for a sober house.

Tags: 
VPR News
Health
Opioid Addiction

Related Content

After Losing Their Daughter, A Johnson Family Tries To Fight Opioids In Their Community

By Mar 29, 2019
Greg Tatro holds a picture of his daughter, Jenna, who died of an opioid overdose in February. In the foreground are piles of sympathy cards he and his wife have received.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

For six years, Greg and Dawn Tatro watched their daughter struggle with an opioid addiction. Then in February, Jenna Tatro died at age 26 in their home in Johnson. Now her parents hope to create a community-based recovery center to help others fight addiction.

Lamoille County Churches Consolidating, Closing

By Feb 22, 2019
The Rev. Dr. Marisa Laviola preaches at the United Community Church of Morrisville. The church recently celebrated its first anniversary, after two neighboring churches combined into one.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Vermont consistently ranks among the least religious states in the country. In Lamoille County, churches are consolidating in an effort to stay relevant.

The Van Vs. An Opioid Addiction: Taking Treatment To The Streets

By Martha Bebinger Jun 12, 2019

On the streets of Boston, the potholed path to treatment often starts with a sandwich. Egg salad is the favorite. Today it’s ham. Phil Ribeiro tucks one into the bag of a man who is breathing, but either so sedated or deeply asleep that he’s difficult to rouse.

“Hopefully he doesn’t wake up next to a flock of Norway rats,” says Ribeiro, a public health advocate with AHOPE, the needle exchange program run by the Boston Public Health Commission.

'Seven Days' Reporter Kate O'Neill Explores Addiction, Isolation In Latest 'Hooked' Installment

By & Anna Van Dine Jun 6, 2019
A woman stands against a wall mural.
Elodie Reed / VPR

In her yearlong series, "Hooked: Stories and Solutions from Vermont's Opioid Crisis," Seven Days writer Kate O'Neill investigates the reality of opioid addiction in Vermont. O'Neill's June 5 article, "Between a 'Hub' and a Hard Place," shares three stories about the challenges of living with opioid addiction in rural areas.