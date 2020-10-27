Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Former National Guard Member: To End Sexual Misconduct, Culture Must Change

By & 2 hours ago
  • National Guard Truck with pallets
    The Vermont National Guard is undergoing an audit to find areas of improvement in its sexual assault and harassment prevention.
    Abagael Giles / VPR file

Live discussion: The Vermont National Guard's former equal employment and diversity manager says the guard has a hypermasculine culture that leads to pervasive sexual harassment and assault. We'll speak with Doris Sumner about what she thinks the Guard needs to do better. And we'll get a statement from Adj. Gen. Greg Knight about how he plans to use an audit to address these issues.  

Our guest is: 

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Vermont National Guard
Sexual Assault

Related Content

Judge Gives Preliminary Approval In Dartmouth Sexual Misconduct Settlement

By Jan 30, 2020

A federal judge has granted preliminary approval of a $14 million settlement in a class action sexual misconduct lawsuit against Dartmouth College.

Judge Landya McCafferty says she’s likely to approve the proposed class definition and the proposed settlement in this case, noting that the proposed class meets four standards set out in federal civil law. 

'This Never Happened,' Biden Says Of 1990s Sexual Assault Allegation

By & May 1, 2020

Updated at 5:59 p.m. ET

Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of an alleged sexual assault.

More than a month after being publicly accused of sexual assault by a former Senate staffer in the 1990s, former Vice President Joe Biden says the allegations "aren't true. This never happened."

Growing Efforts Are Looking At How — Or If — #MeToo Offenders Can Be Reformed

By Oct 10, 2019

You hear it said about sexual harassers all the time: "Guys like that will never change."

That may be true for those who are out-and-out psychopaths and those with other serious disorders, but experts say most sexual harassers are not in that bucket.

"They're apples and oranges," says forensic psychiatrist and Temple University School of Medicine professor of psychiatry Barbara Ziv, who has spent decades studying both victims and perpetrators of sexual misconduct. Most are "opportunistic offenders" or self-delusional, she says, but they're not beyond help.