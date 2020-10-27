Former National Guard Member: To End Sexual Misconduct, Culture Must Change

Live discussion: The Vermont National Guard's former equal employment and diversity manager says the guard has a hypermasculine culture that leads to pervasive sexual harassment and assault. We'll speak with Doris Sumner about what she thinks the Guard needs to do better. And we'll get a statement from Adj. Gen. Greg Knight about how he plans to use an audit to address these issues.

Our guest is:

Doris Sumner, former equal employment and diversity manager for the Vermont National Guard and now-president of Empowering Gender Opportunities LLC

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

