Fourth-Term Mayor

By , & 1 hour ago

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger heads to a fourth term after a narrow victory last week. Plus, COVID restrictions may change, vaccination inequity, and phosphorus reduction.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be sworn in for his fourth term leading Vermont's largest city next month, after an exceedingly narrow victory on Town Meeting Day.