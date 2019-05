Chicago Symphony Orchestra

James Feddeck, conductor

Christopher Martin, trumpet

Franck: Les Eolides (The Breezes)

Haydn: Trumpet Concerto

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27

Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture (Sir Mark Elder, conductor)

Listen Saturday June 1 at 8 p.m.