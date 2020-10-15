Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Free Condoms

By , & 28 minutes ago

Vermont’s middle and high schools will give out free condoms. Plus, another day of SCOTUS hearings, record early voting, COVID numbers and bird tracking.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Health

Related Content

Vermont First State Requiring Secondary Schools To Give Out Free Condoms

By 13 hours ago
A pile of wrapped condoms in many colors
CatLane / iStock

Vermont will become the first state in the nation to make free condoms available in public middle and high schools next year after Gov. Scott signed a bill last week that expands access to contraceptives across the state.