'Friday Night Jazz' Joins The VPR Replay Stream

On May 10, VPR will be implementing changes to our online jazz programming. Friday Night Jazz will be added to the programming rotation on the VPR Replay stream and we will no longer offer the Jazz24 stream.

Earlier this year VPR learned that KNKX will stop offering Jazz24 as an affiliate service to stations because their satellite fees are doubling, making distribution financially unsustainable.

VPR is committed to providing jazz programming to our online listeners so beginning today, Friday Night Jazz will be included in the VPR Replay stream. There it will join the rotating program lineup with VPR’s other signature music programs, My Place and All The Traditions.

“Vermont is such a vibrant and thriving environment for jazz. VPR remains committed to providing locally produced jazz programming that speaks to the unique character of our region and its place as a home for jazz, on both digital and broadcast platforms,” says Kari Anderson, VPR’s Program Director.

| How does VPR Replay work? Check out these FAQ's. |

Friday Night Jazz is hosted by Ray Vega, a Vermont-based trumpeter, percussionist, composer, arranger and educator. The program airs live each week from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. and features a wide variety of jazz styles.

Even though Jazz24 is no longer available via VPR, fans can continue to listen to the stream at Jazz24.org, the Jazz24 app for iOS and Android, or by asking your smartspeaker to stream Jazz24 on TuneIn.

