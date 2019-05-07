'Friday Night Jazz' Joins The VPR Replay Stream

By 1 minute ago
  • 'Friday Night Jazz', hosted by Ray Vega (left), will join the VPR Replay stream along with 'My Place', hosted by Joel Najman (center), and 'All The Traditions', hosted by Robert Resnik (right).
    'Friday Night Jazz', hosted by Ray Vega (left), will join the VPR Replay stream along with 'My Place', hosted by Joel Najman (center), and 'All The Traditions', hosted by Robert Resnik (right).
    Daria Bishop

On May 10, VPR will be implementing changes to our online jazz programming. Friday Night Jazz will be added to the programming rotation on the VPR Replay stream and we will no longer offer the Jazz24 stream.

Earlier this year VPR learned that KNKX will stop offering Jazz24 as an affiliate service to stations because their satellite fees are doubling, making distribution financially unsustainable.

VPR is committed to providing jazz programming to our online listeners so beginning today, Friday Night Jazz will be included in the VPR Replay stream. There it will join the rotating program lineup with VPR’s other signature music programs, My Place and All The Traditions.

“Vermont is such a vibrant and thriving environment for jazz. VPR remains committed to providing locally produced jazz programming that speaks to the unique character of our region and its place as a home for jazz, on both digital and broadcast platforms,” says Kari Anderson, VPR’s Program Director.

| How does VPR Replay work? Check out these FAQ's. |

Friday Night Jazz is hosted by Ray Vega, a Vermont-based trumpeter, percussionist, composer, arranger and educator. The program airs live each week from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. and features a wide variety of jazz styles.

Even though Jazz24 is no longer available via VPR, fans can continue to listen to the stream at Jazz24.org, the Jazz24 app for iOS and Android, or by asking your smartspeaker to stream Jazz24 on TuneIn.
 

Tags: 
VPR Blog
Friday Night Jazz
VPR Music
Announcements

Related Content

Meet Ray Vega: The New Host Of 'Friday Night Jazz' Shares Songs Of Significance

By & Ray Vega May 17, 2018
Seth Cashman / courtesy

This Friday night, trumpeter, percussionist, composer, arranger and educator Ray Vega takes over as the new host of Friday Night Jazz.

To introduce you to the man behind the music, we asked Vega to share a few tracks that have played a significant role in his life and provide a peek at what he keeps on regular rotation.

Musician, Composer And Educator Ray Vega Joins VPR As Host Of 'Friday Night Jazz'

By May 3, 2018
Musician, composer and educator Ray Vega is the new host of Friday Night Jazz on VPR.
Seth Cashman

Trumpeter, percussionist, composer, arranger and educator Ray Vega will join Vermont Public Radio this month as the new host of Friday Night Jazz.

Helen Lyons Joins VPR Classical As New Morning Host

By Feb 12, 2019
Helen Lyons will share music on VPR Classical weekday mornings from 7-10 a.m.
Daria Bishop / For VPR

Vermont Public Radio has named Helen Lyons as VPR Classical’s morning host. Lyons will share classical music with listeners weekday mornings from 7-10 a.m. beginning February 13.