Vermont Edition

Friday At Noon: Rep. Welch Explains His Support For Articles Of Impeachment

By & 22 minutes ago
  • In light of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that her chamber is moving ahead to draft Articles of Impeachment, Congressman Peter Welch joins the program to share his perspective.
    Eman Mohammed For VPR

Live call-in discussion: After several rounds of witness testimony and this week’s hearing with four constitutional scholars, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday her chamber is moving forward with drafting Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. The full House is expected to consider and vote on these Articles in the next two weeks.

On the next Vermont Edition we'll talk with Congressman Welch about why he supports at least two Articles of Impeachment: one for an abuse of power by the president, and another for obstruction of justice.

Share your thoughts and questions for Rep. Welch in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Peter Welch
Impeachment
Government & Politics
Congress
Donald Trump

