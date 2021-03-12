Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The Future Of Town Meeting

By , & 35 minutes ago

One-room schoolhouses, possible changes to Town Meeting, the latest on COVID-19 in Vermont, plus more headlines.

The Rise And Fall Of Vermont's One-Room Schoolhouses

By Mar 5, 2021
A black and white photograph of a group of students and a teacher standing outside a one-room schoolhouse.
Vermont Historical Society, courtesy

How did Vermont end up with so many small, one-room schools? And why don’t we use them anymore? 