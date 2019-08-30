Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Generals, Sharpshooters And Gettysburg: Revisiting The Role Of Vermonters In The Civil War

  • An 11-foot-tall monument dedicated to Vermont's Companies E and H of the Second United States Sharpshooters stands south of Gettysburg. It was dedicated by the State of Vermont in October of 1889.
    Gettysburg Stone Sentinels

It was the bloodiest battle of the American Civil War. But the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg proved to be both the turning point of the war, and a battle in which Vermont soldiers played a pivotal role. We're listening back to a conversation which first aired in 2017 with historian Howard Coffin about the role of Vermonters at Gettysburg and other battles in the Civil War.

Coffin is the author of several books on Vermonters and the Civil War, including Something Abides: Discovering the Civil War in Today’s Vermont, Full Duty: Vermonters in the Civil War, Nine Months to Gettysburg, and The Battered Stars.

Coffin talks about Vermont sharpshooters and how their remarkable marksmanship became a formidable force in the Union's arsenal, the decisive role Vermont soldiers played in the final day of Gettysburg in defeating Pickett's Charge and his own research about what those sharpshooters did during the battle's second day that helped secure the Union victory.

We'll also hear from Bill Kaigle of the Milton Historical Society about efforts to preserve the home once owned by Vermont General George Stannard.

Since the program originally aired in 2017, Kaigle says the General Stannard House Committee completely disassembled General Stannard's house and in the spring of 2019 placed the building into storage at the Town of Milton's historic Bombardier Barn. 

Kaigle says the organization hopes to raise about $150,000 toward re-siting — and reconstructing — the house on its original site along Bombardier Road, pending approval from the Town of Milton.

Broadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

Union General George Stannard And Vermont's Civil War Heritage

By & Oct 18, 2018
General George J. Stannard, left, Colonel Henry Whiting, center, and an unnamed soldier.
Vermont Historical Society, courtesy

Civil War General George Stannard called a Milton farmhouse home after the war, and efforts are now underway to restore that farmhouse and honor the military career of the Vermont general as part of larger strides toward a Vermont Civil War Heritage Trail. We're talking about Gen. Stannard and the role he played in the outcome of the Civil War.

Saving A Gettysburg Civil War Site Significant To Vermont's Soldiers (And Doctors)

By & Jul 5, 2018
Vermonters played an important role at Gettysburg during the Civil War.
Ron Zanzoni / Flickr

In the recent Legislative session, a resolution was passed to preserve Camp Letterman in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. We'll look at why this battlefield location was so important to Vermont soldiers and how it played a key role in the Civil War.

Vermonters At The Battle Of Cedar Creek

By & Oct 3, 2014
Google Street View

Oct 19, 1864 saw a dramatic reversal of fortunes during the Civil War's Battle of Cedar Creek. A surprise attack by Confederate forces appeared to be a solid victory for the South, but a dramatic rally by the Union army reclaimed the battlefield for the North. As the sesquicentennial of the Battle of Cedar Creek approaches, we look at the role Vermont soldiers had in the battle, and the role the battle had in ending the Civil War.