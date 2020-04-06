Related Program: 
Get To Know A Tow Truck Driver, But Don’t Get Too Close

2 hours ago
With the COVID-19 pandemic, life’s a little strange for all of us right now, including a tow truck driver in North Wolcott. Plus, the shift to online work and school is exposing the decades-old digital divide in Vermont, and the state sees a jump in COVID-19 cases as testing expands.

Driving A Tow Truck During The COVID-19 Pandemic

13 hours ago
Ralph Rockwell lives in North Wolcott. He’s a certified mechanic, and he runs a tow truck. Erica Heilman visited him — at a distance — and they talked about what it’s like to run a tow truck during a pandemic. 

Did Your Zoom Video Freeze Again? COVID-19 Crisis Highlights Internet Inadequacies

14 hours ago
The COVID-19 crisis and the resulting school closures and stay-at-home orders have highlighted the digital divide that separates the broadband haves from the have-nots.

COVID-19 Model Shows Vermont Currently Short On ICU Beds, Ventilators In 'Likely' Scenario

Apr 2, 2020
Vermont-specific computer modeling unveiled by the Scott administration Thursday shows that the state might not have enough intensive care beds or ventilators to treat patients during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.