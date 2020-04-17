Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Get To Know Two Nurses Taking Risks To Care For Vermonters

By & Apr 17, 2020
To do their jobs, one nurse crosses the border and another ignores her own at-risk status for COVID-19. Listen to their stories, plus, a dried-up federal loan program, rural wifi, and the latest coronavirus case numbers.

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

