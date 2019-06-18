Getting Away Close To Home: A Berkshires Vacation

Live call-in discussion: The Berkshires stretch from the Vermont border to the Connecticut state line. Within it you'll find a rich trove of cultural opportunities, stunning mansions from the Gilded Age and beautiful woodlands and waterfalls. Vermont Edition schedules a close-to-home vacation for you in the Berkshires.
On our trip through the western-most county of Massachusetts, we'll hear from:
- Alana Chernila, a food and travel writer and cookbook author
- Pamela Tatge, director of Jacob's Pillow
- Mandy Greenfield, artistic director of the Williamstown Theater Festival
- Donna Hassler, executive director of Chesterwood
- Vicki Saltzman, director of communications of the Clark Art Institute
- Harold Moon, committee member of the Berkshire Knapsackers
