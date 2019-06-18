Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Getting Away Close To Home: A Berkshires Vacation

  • Hiking to the summit of Mount Greylock is one of the adventures not to be missed in the Berkshires.
    Kirkikis / iStock

Live call-in discussion: The Berkshires stretch from the Vermont border to the Connecticut state line. Within it you'll find a rich trove of cultural opportunities, stunning mansions from the Gilded Age and beautiful woodlands and waterfalls. Vermont Edition schedules a close-to-home vacation for you in the Berkshires.

On our trip through the western-most county of Massachusetts, we'll hear from:

Picnicking on the lawn at Tanglewood while listening to a musical performance is a Berkshires tradition.
Credit Hilary Scott / Courtesy Boston Symphonoy Orchestra

We'd love to hear about your favorite spots to visit in The Berkshires. Post them below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

