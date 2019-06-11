Related Program: 
Getting The Lead Out: Schools, Child Care Centers Prep For Water Testing

By & 14 seconds ago
  • According to the Vermont Department of Health, 480 children under six years old were poisoned by lead in Vermont in 2017. The state is about to roll out a program to test drinking water for lead in all Vermont schools and child care facilities.
    Quin Stevenson / Unsplash

Live call-in discussion: A bill passed by the Legislature would require the state to test all schools and child care centers in Vermont for lead levels in the water. The legislation focuses on the cohort most susceptible to neurological damage caused by lead: children up to age six. We'll hear about the effects of lead on children and the logistics of the program being set up to test these facilities.

Joining Vermont Edition are Molly Costanza-Robinson, professor of environmental chemistry at Middlebury College, and David Grass, environmental health surveillance chief for Vermont's Department of Health. They'll discuss the logistics of testing for lead and how to mitigate its effects.

Post your questions or comments on lead in drinking water below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Health
Education
Lead

It was a moment that shook that community and the entire nation. We look at how things have changed for schools, teachers, students and communities in the years since.