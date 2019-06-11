Getting The Lead Out: Schools, Child Care Centers Prep For Water Testing

Live call-in discussion: A bill passed by the Legislature would require the state to test all schools and child care centers in Vermont for lead levels in the water. The legislation focuses on the cohort most susceptible to neurological damage caused by lead: children up to age six. We'll hear about the effects of lead on children and the logistics of the program being set up to test these facilities.

Joining Vermont Edition are Molly Costanza-Robinson, professor of environmental chemistry at Middlebury College, and David Grass, environmental health surveillance chief for Vermont's Department of Health. They'll discuss the logistics of testing for lead and how to mitigate its effects.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.