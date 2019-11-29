Giving Tuesday: Every Gift Provides 18 Meals To Vermonters

December 3 is Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that arose in response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For the fifth year, VPR and the Vermont Foodbank are teaming up to provide healthy meals to families in need of food assistance while supporting VPR.

For every gift to VPR on Giving Tuesday, the Vermont Commuity Foundation will donate the equivalent of 18 meals to the Foodbank. Every gift makes a difference, and it's a great way to help Vermonters facing hunger while supporting your public radio station.

One in four Vermonters struggles with hunger. Vermont Foodbank is the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, serving Vermont through a network of more than 200 food shelves, meal sites, schools, hospitals, and housing sites. This year the Vermont Foodbank has distributed nearly 10 million meals to more than 150,000 Vermonters. Learn more about the Vermont Foodbank.

FAQ

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is a global giving movement celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation as a response to commercialization and consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday harnesses the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change in their communities and kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Has VPR done this kind of partnership before?

This is our fifth Giving Tuesday collaboration with Vermont Foodbank. VPR has a history of partnerships where gifts to VPR also help benefit another cause. We've worked with the Vermont Foodbank, the Shareheat and Warmth programs (heating assistance), Hunger Free Vermont and the Children's Literacy Foundation. We give voice to these issues through our news programming, of course, but as a statewide institution deeply rooted in the communities we serve, we feel a responsibility to do what we can to improve the quality of life here in our beloved state. VPR and the Vermont Foodbank are statewide, nonprofit organizations dedicated to public service, strengthening our communities and improving the lives of Vermonters. By collaborating on Giving Tuesday, we are doing more together than either organization can do on our own.

How much money is going to the Foodbank with my donation to VPR?

Our collaboration is being made possible by the Vermont Community Foundation. Every $3 donated to the Foodbank can provide five meals for Vermonters. The VCF will contribute $11.11 to the Foodbank for every gift to VPR during our Giving Tuesday campaign, enough for 18 meals.

What constitutes a “meal”?

The Foodbank uses "meals" to measure its impact, based on the USDA's universal meal size of 1.2 pounds. They could talk about how many pounds your gift will provide, but most people don’t go to the grocery store and think “I need 30 pounds of food to get me through the week.” The Foodbank distributes a wide variety of nutritious foods from all food groups to ensure that the Vermonters who turn to them for help have what they need to prepare the healthy meals they need to thrive.

Why not fundraise directly for the Foodbank on the air?

The FCC prohibits us from fundraising directly on the air for any organization other than ourselves. However, this kind of partnership is allowed and we see it as a way to do a little bit more for our community. In addition to providing meals to Vermonters, the effort is also helping to raise awareness about food insecurity in our community. We are also encouraging our listeners to support other organizations they care about. You can donate directly to the Vermont Foodbank here.

On rare occasions, the FCC has granted VPR a special one-day license to fundraise for another organization. In the last 15 years, VPR has held one-day fundraisers for WNYC to restore their tower after 9/11 in 2001, for the Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and for the Vermont Disaster Relief Fund following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

