Related Program: 
VPR News

GMP CEO Mary Powell To Get $2.1 Million Retirement Package

By 3 minutes ago
  • Green Mountain Power CEO Mary Powell stands in front of a wall
    Outgoing GMP CEO Mary Powell qualifies for a supplemental executive retirement plan.
    Henry Epp / VPR

When Green Mountain Power CEO Mary Powell steps down at the end of the year, she’ll qualify for a $2.1 million dollar special retirement benefit.

Six months after she leaves GMP, Powell will get about $700,000 of this supplemental retirement plan; the rest will be paid out over six years, according to the company. That’s in addition to an annual $89,000 GMP pension, and her 401k retirement plan which the company contributed $14,800 to last year.

Supplemental retirement plans are common in the corporate world, but they are no longer offered to top executives at GMP, said spokeswoman Kristin Kelly.

Powell will also earn about $1.4 million this year in salary and incentives. Kelly said that compensation is in the lower range of what peer utility companies pay their CEOs.

“Most of her compensation isn’t guaranteed; it’s considered to be at risk,” Kelly said. “It’s tied to specific results that she has to deliver for customers. And if those results don’t come in, she doesn’t get that pay.”

Kelly cited GMP’s record of maintaining the second lowest rates in New England as evidence that Powell has brought value for Vermonters.

“GMP rates track below the rate of inflation, and that’s delivering for our customers,” she said.

"Most of her compensation isn't guaranteed; it's considered to be at risk. It's tied to specific results that she has to deliver for customers. And if those results don't come in, she doesn't get that pay." - Kristin Kelly, GMP spokeswoman

The costs of Powell’s $589,000 base salary are allocated to GMP’s customers and are recovered in rates, while the utility’s investors cover the $832,000 incentive pay portion, Kelly said.

The $2.1 million supplemental retirement plan is a “wash” for ratepayers, Kelly said. While the money is included in the “rate base” that the company recoups, the funds are also counted as a liability on the company’s books, so there is no impact on customers, she said.

Two public documents disclose executive pay at GMP: a “Form 1” filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and a shareholder proxy for the Valener Energy Company, one of the company’s Quebec investors. Valener was recently bought by a private company so it’s not clear what records will be available in the future.

The 59-year-old Powell has been CEO for 12 years, and worked at GMP for more than 20. She has not said what her plans are, but has not ruled out a run for political office.

Tags: 
Green Mountain Power
Energy & Environment
Public Utility Commission
VPR News

Related Content

Transition At GMP: CEO To Depart, A Recent Merger And The Future Of Energy

By & Oct 3, 2019
The exterior of the Green Mountain Power building in Colchester
Henry Epp / VPR File

Green Mountain Power CEO Mary Powell will step down from her position later this year, ending a 12-year tenure at the top of the state’s largest utility. This change comes at a time of transition for the utility.

CEO Mary Powell To Leave Green Mountain Power

By Sep 30, 2019
A woman at a podium.
Wilson Ring / Associated Press File

Mary Powell will step down as president and CEO of Green Mountain Power at the end of this year, the state's largest electric utility announced Monday.

GMP To Hike Rates, Regulators Note Impact On Businesses And Fixed-Income Customers

By Sep 3, 2019
The exterior of the Green Mountain Power building in Colchester
Henry Epp / VPR File

State utility regulators have approved a nearly 3% rate increase for Green Mountain Power. GMP spokeswoman Kristin Kelly said rates will rise Oct. 1 by around 2.7%, once the company factors in the reductions made by regulators.

Canadian Pipeline Company To Increase Indirect Ownership Of Vermont Utilities

By May 17, 2019
Exterior of the Vermont Gas building.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

Will it matter if a major pipeline company has a larger stake in the parent companies of Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas? Climate activists and opponents of gas pipelines think so.