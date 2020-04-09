Go-Go And Sing-Along! Weekend Music Shows To Bridge The Distance

Enjoy this weekend's music programs on VPR with a great new twist! On Saturday evening, boogie the night away with a virtual dance party, plus on Sunday morning, you can join in a sing-along on VPR Classical — and more!

My Place:

Last spring, My Place host Joel Najman held an in-person VPR-A-Go-Go dance party and live broadcast at Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester and hundreds gathered to shake, shimmy, rattle and roll the night away.

Relive the fun all over again Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m., as VPR rebroadcasts the first hour of this show, featuring tunes from the golden era of rock-and-roll. Dig out your bell-bottoms and love beads and join in with your own at-home dance party! You can also head over to VPR's Facebook page to join a Watch Party where we will live stream a slideshow of photos from last year's event so you can see your fellow listeners in action — from the safety of your home!

Then on Saturday April 18 at 8 p.m., VPR will broadcast the second hour of VPR A Go Go, so make plans to join us again then, too.

VPR Choral Hour

As people all over the world discover that singing together — whether on porches, balconies, or inside our homes — raises spirits and connects us, the VPR Choral Hour will offer a beloved choral work to listen to and give you a chance to sing along!

Sunday, April 12 on VPR Classical, the Choral Hour will offer the first of many sing-alongs! First up: Part 2 of Handel’s "Messiah". Sing along every week on Sunday 11 a.m., rebroadcast Tuesday at 8 p.m. on VPR Classical. Sheet music will be made available each week for you to follow along.

Special Program

Sunday evening at 6 p.m., VPR will air a special program, honoring two musical giants whom we lost this week. In the WNYC special John Prine and Bill Withers: In Their Own Words, we’ll hear recorded conversations with these two influential songwriters

All The Traditions

Round out your weekend of music with All The Traditions. This week for the first time, Robert Resnik will host from his home kitchen! Starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Resnik will celebrate local folk music and share how to connect with and hear new music from regional artists — from a safe distance!