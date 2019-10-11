Related Program: 
VPR News

Going Coverless: Library Fundraises With 'Tastefully' Nude Local Authors

By 2 minutes ago
  • A woman stands by a sandwich board.
    Varnum Memorial Library trustee Karen Smith stands for a portrait outside the library, which is selling calendars with photographs of local authors "in various states of tasteful and artistically rendered implied nudity."
    Elodie Reed / VPR

As financial need, demographics and the climate all change, Vermont libraries have to get creative to remain viable. Among these efforts: a fundraising calendar featuring local authors photographed "in various states of tasteful and artistically rendered implied nudity."

On a Sunday afternoon in the spring, after regular hours at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Thomas Greene showed up, met with photographer Catherine Aranda-Learned, and took his clothes off.

In front of bright lights and Aranda-Learned’s camera, Greene, a local author and the founding president of Vermont College of Fine Arts, struck his pose: cross-legged in a leather chair next to a side table stacked with his six novels, a hand on his bearded chin, looking up from the newspaper strategically placed in his lap.

Montpelier novelist and Vermont College of Fine Arts founding president Thomas Greene poses for October 2020 in the Vermont Writers Uncovered calendar by Varnum Memorial Library.
Credit Catherine Aranda-Learned, Courtesy

Greene said the photoshoot took about an hour, and while the library windows were all blocked out, the front door was not. He could see people dropping books through the return slot, and, presumably, they could also see him.

"I'm still wondering what those people were thinking," Greene said.

Those people may be a little less perplexed now that the "Vermont Writers Uncovered" 2020 wall calendar, including Greene’s "October 2020" page, is available. The calendar, made by Varnum Memorial Library in Jeffersonville, is selling for $20 and features 13 Vermont authors and poets in various states of undress.

The idea originated with Karen Smith, a Varnum Memorial Library trustee.

Varnum Memorial Library trustee holds up the library's latest fundraiser, a calendar featuring almost-nude local authors.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

"We’re kind of hoping it’s a calendar that will appeal to people who love libraries, people who love Vermont authors, people who love reading, people who love nice photography … and that it might have a broader appeal than just the people who come to our library," Smith said.

She made sure to add that "nothing essential is exposed."

Aranda-Learned, the photographer, said some of the writers were more comfortable in their natural state than others. A few, she said, "had no problem — not strutting around — but walking around."

One of the less forthcoming participants, a Jeffersonville-area poet who goes by LN, said she agreed to take part in the project because she trusted Aranda-Learned’s vision. On her "April 2020" page, LN wears a flower crown, a black choker and nothing else while standing behind some milkweed. A line of her poetry is written along her collarbone.

"Writers are very private and kind of solitary creatures, and we also bare ourselves on the page," LN said. "This is a really fun way to see us baring ourselves in a different way, in all of our imperfections."

Jeffersonville-area poet LN poses for April 2020 in the Vermont Writers Uncovered calendar by the Varnum Memorial Library.
Credit Catherine Aranda-Learned, Courtesy

While a calendar featuring all-but-naked people may be rather unique for a library fundraiser, the fundraising itself is not.

Because Varnum Memorial Library is an incorporated library — it’s run by a nonprofit — it must make up the 20 percent of its operating budget Jeffersonville does not provide. And the libraries that are run by municipalities and receive 100 percent of their budget from taxpayers still have to fundraise, too.

"Every library raises money," said Amy Olsen, president of the Vermont Library Association and library director of the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park. Each Town Meeting day, she said the Lanpher Memorial Library trustees are "very respectful of the Hyde Park taxpayers" and try to keep budget increases as small as possible year after year.

She added this is in part because the library is one of those "beloved institutions" that can ask for donations for, say, air conditioning, when other municipal departments can’t.

Vermont's libraries are more often viewed as charities than say, a municipal office building. For that reason, Vermont Library Association president Amy Olsen said library trustees usually try to keep budget increases low year after year.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

"It does go back to the idea, for better or worse, libraries are a charity … and a town office just isn’t," Olsen said. "I guess it’s a question of, do you see the library as a nicety, or a necessity?"

Financial security is just one of the pressures facing Vermont’s 188 libraries. Jason Broughton, the state librarian, said there are other threats to their sustainability, such as digital platforms limiting access to products like ebooks and audiobooks and building damage resulting from climate change.

The Vermont Library Association recently wrote a public letter criticizing the publisher Macmillan’s decision to allow libraries to purchase only one copy of a newly released ebook, with additional copies embargoed for another eight weeks.

As for climate change, Broughton said it was among the "forward thinking topics that [libraries] need to consider."

"If one believes it or not, climate change, that has a huge impact," he said. "A lot of the towns and villages and parishes and cities are near waterways. Well, if things change, and the library for example is only a few feet from the local stream or river, that could project a very interesting situation down the road."

In the meantime, Vermont’s libraries are responding to people dealing with addiction and the state's graying population and the associated services needed.

Libraries are adapting to changing demographics and are working to provide the services needed by a population that's growing older and dealing with the impacts of opioid addiction.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

Broughton said he knows of libraries that have trained staff to administer Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug, and social services are increasingly offered, too.

"You have communities looking to the library to see if it will be open up longer, or earlier, before and after school," Broughton said.

In Hardwick, the Jeudevine Memorial Library is looking to better engage its older patrons.

Library director Lisa Sammet said in the past, the biggest demand at the library was for computers and help filing unemployment forms. Nowadays, Sammet and the library’s trustees are trying to raise money to build an addition to not only expand on the library’s 900 square feet, but to provide more accessibility.

"Somebody in a walker can get into the building, but it’s a trial," she said.

The 4,000 square foot addition will cost $1.69 million, Sammet said, and thanks in large part to two sizeable sums left by deceased donors, the library already has $720,000.

The rest, she added, will hopefully be raised through grants, a bond vote by the town, and, perhaps most delightfully, a fundraiser in which people can pay a dollar to vote on which town official gets to kiss a pig.

Tags: 
Libraries
VPR News
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Keeping The 'Free' In Free Library: How Vermont Libraries Navigate Funding Challenges

By , & Jul 18, 2017
The Guildhall Public Library dates from 1901. We're talking about how libraries fund the services they provide to Vermonters.
Ric Cengeri / VPR

Among many other records, Vermont can boast more public libraries per person than any other state in the union. How those libraries get their funding is far from uniform; it can vary greatly from town to town. We're talking about how libraries get the money they use, how they deal with funding challenges, and how it all affects the services they offer to Vermonters.

State Librarian Promises 'Thoughtful' Process To Rename Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award

By , & May 29, 2019
A display of books nominated for the 2019 Dorothy Canfield Fisher Book Award, with shelves of previous years' nominees on either side, at Mt. Abraham Union High School in Bristol on May 14.
Meg Malone / VPR

For more than half a century, Vermont’s middle-grade students have been reading books on Dorothy’s List, a reading program and book award named for Arlington author Dorothy Canfield Fisher. But the author's connection to the eugenics movement, and criticism of her stereotyped portrayal of Native Americans and French Canadians in her work, are behind the Vermont Department of Libraries' decision to change the award's name.

New Fundraiser Inspired By 19th-Century Proposal To Put The Statue Of Liberty In Glover

By Apr 12, 2019
A replica Statue of Liberty, painted by art students at Lake Region Union High School, stands on the ice of Lake Parker, in West Glover. The hill in the background is where locals surmise the statue might have gone, had it been erected in Glover.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

There’s a wooden replica of the Statue of Liberty, complete with a light-up torch, standing on the ice of Lake Parker, in the Northeast Kingdom village of West Glover. It’s there to publicize a new ice out contest to benefit the Glover Ambulance Squad, but it’s a story that goes back 135 years.