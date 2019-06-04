The Good, The Bad, And The Blood (Relatives): Vermont’s Family Businesses

Live call-in discussion: What does it take to run a business not only successfully, but across generations? Is it any easier when your work family is also your actual family? We're talking about Vermont's family-run businesses and the trade-offs and challenges that come from keeping a company within the family.

Joining Vermont Edition for the discussion is Rocki-Lee Dewitt, a management professor at UVM’s Grossman School of Business, sharing her work and research on family-owned farms and small businesses and the inherent hurdles and advantages that come from involving relatives in a business.

We'll also talk to Gina Ackley, the sixth-generation president of Trow & Holden Company, a Barre-based toolmaker that has crafted stonecutting tools since 1890; and with Sam Hooper, owner and president of Vermont Glove in Randolph, about taking over what had previously been a business led by one family for generations.

Share your questions, thoughts or experiences with Vermont's family-run businesses below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.