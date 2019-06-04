Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The Good, The Bad, And The Blood (Relatives): Vermont’s Family Businesses

By & 36 seconds ago
  • The Trow & Holden Company pictured in the 1920s (left), in the 1980s with fifth-generation president Norm Akley at the anvil (center), and a more recent photo showing Norm (left of the anvil) and current president Gina Akley (below and right of the anvil)
    The Trow & Holden Company pictured in the 1920s (left), in the 1980s with fifth-generation president Norm Akley at the anvil (center), and a more recent photo showing Norm (left of the anvil) and current president Gina Akley (below and right of the anvil)
    Trow & Holden Company, courtesy

Live call-in discussion: What does it take to run a business not only successfully, but across generations? Is it any easier when your work family is also your actual family? We're talking about Vermont's family-run businesses and the trade-offs and challenges that come from keeping a company within the family.

Joining Vermont Edition for the discussion is Rocki-Lee Dewitt, a management professor at UVM’s Grossman School of Business, sharing her work and research on family-owned farms and small businesses and the inherent hurdles and advantages that come from involving relatives in a business.

We'll also talk to Gina Ackley, the sixth-generation president of Trow & Holden Company, a Barre-based toolmaker that has crafted stonecutting tools since 1890; and with Sam Hooper, owner and president of Vermont Glove in Randolph, about taking over what had previously been a business led by one family for generations.

Share your questions, thoughts or experiences with Vermont's family-run businesses below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

In The Aftermath Of Three College Closings

By & May 21, 2019
"Vermont Edition" broadcasts from Rutland to hear the voices of the leaders and students of the three Vermont colleges that recently closed.
Nina Keck / VPR and Courtesy / Southern Vermont College

This month three Vermont colleges held their final graduation ceremonies and now those schools are closed. While there are still 19 colleges in the state, the loss of Green Mountain College, College of St. Joseph and Southern Vermont College will be felt by students, staff and their surrounding communities. Vermont Edition discusses these closings during a live broadcast from the Rutland Free Library.