Good Vibrations And Mass Migrations: The 'Vermont Edition' Spring Bird Show

Live call-in discussion: You might be hearing songs lately that herald the changing of the season, from red-winged blackbirds to sparrows and woodcocks. On Vermont Edition's annual spring bird show, we'll talk bird behavior, the oddities of bird courtship and how lighting up your house at night may impact the migration of some species.

Joining us for the show is the one and only bird diva Bridget Butler.

Post your questions, comments and sightings below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.