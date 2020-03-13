Related Programs: 
Brave Little State
VPR News

Goodbye, Ollie: A Eulogy For Vermont's Favorite Camel

By 1 hour ago
  • Ollie the camel, who delighted passersby on Route 7 for many years, died recently at the age of 17.
    Ollie the camel, who delighted passersby on Route 7 for many years, died recently at the age of 17.
    Stacy Keglovitz / Flickr

A question about a certain camel won in one of Brave Little State's recent public voting rounds. Sadly, our reporting did not go as planned.

Note: Our show is made for the ear! As always, we recommend listening if you're able.

Winning question-asker Julie Corwin, visiting VPR.
Credit Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Radio

In January, listener Julie Corwin (no relation) joined the ranks of winning Brave Little State question-askers. Her question was: “What's the story behind the camel on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh?”

Julie said she would drive South on U.S. Route 7 occasionally, and “every time I passed by I just got happy.”

Sign up for Brave Little State's occasional e-newsletter.

She wanted to know the camel’s story. If our social media feed is any indication, you were curious about the camel, too. After Julie’s question won, you shared gifs of celebrating babies, Will Farrell doing an inverted fist-pump, and camel emojis. 

We were as excited as you were. But unfortunately, before we could answer Julie’s question, the camel died. His name was Oliver, or “Ollie,” and he died in late February. He was 17, which is a bit young for a two-humped Bactrian camel like him. 

Ollie's owner, Judith Giusto, is a fiber artist. According to a 2010 interview with The Middlebury Campus, she kept Ollie for his fur, alongside her herd of merino sheep, and an alpaca. When Ollie shed his coat, Giusto collected the fur, and sent it off to be made into yarn.

Giusto wasn’t keen to chat with us when we reached out. But we also asked you, our audience, to share your memories of the camel. And boy, did you love Ollie.

“When I was in nursing school, my friend Alice and I used to commute from Burlington all the way to Castleton,” said Emily Barry in a voice message. “On big test days we would always look to see if Ollie was out and if he was, it meant we were going to do well on the test."

“Route 7 just won’t be the same without Ollie,” said Jim Squires. “My wife Debbie and I are snowbirds, and whenever we return to the state we crank our heads to the right to look for Ollie. And we’ll be sad to know Ollie’s no longer there."

“He was really loved by a lot of people,” said Julie, our question-asker. “I think I saw when my question was up for voting, a lot of people really wanted to hear more about him, and people were sort of shouting out their love for him. So I think he will be missed and he was really, sort of, an icon.”

Rest in peace, Ollie. Vermont will miss you.

Brave Little State has support from the VPR Innovation Fund. Sign up for our e-newsletter here.

_

_

Tags: 
Brave Little State
VPR News

Related Content

Oliver 'Ollie' The Camel Has Died. Do You Have A Favorite Memory?

By Feb 28, 2020
A camel looking into a camera.
Teena Perkins Betourney / Courtesy

A camel named Oliver, who has delighted travelers along Route 7 in Ferrisburgh for nearly two decades, has died. Do you have a favorite memory? Share it with Brave Little State.

Is Town Meeting Outdated? (And Other Questions You Asked Bob)

By & Feb 28, 2020
A person puts a piece of paper in a ballot box with "Cornwall" written on it.
Angela Evancie / VPR File

VPR's senior political reporter Bob Kinzel takes on your questions about location of Vermont's capital, the limited functions of our county governments and more.

Why Has Vermont Never Sent A Woman To Congress?

By Feb 20, 2020
Six people standing arm in arm.
Angela Evancie / VPR File

In 2018, South Burlington resident Kate Bailey was out getting drinks with her coworkers.

“We were talking about this question, about how we've never sent a woman to Congress in Vermont,” she says.