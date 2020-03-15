Gov. Closes K-12 Vermont Schools Starting Wednesday To Slow Coronavirus

Gov. Phil Scott has ordered the dismissal of all Vermont schools starting Wednesday, March 18 and lasting through at least April 6 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Scott said Sunday the closings "may very well be extended for a longer period."

Students are not required to come to school Monday and Tuesday if parents want to keep them home. But under Scott's directive, school employees are asked to report to work to help districts with three key goals Scott laid out:

Arranging food and special needs services for children

Helping the state provide childcare options for healthcare and other critical workers

Developing continuing education plans

Schools that meet those goals can close before Wednesday.

Questions, comments, concerns or experiences you want to share about the new coronavirus? Fill out VPR's brief survey here.

“The orderly dismissal of schools is essential to support both the State’s response to COVID-19 and the needs of children and families across Vermont,” Scott said in a written statement. “We must ensure children are safe, nourished, and still learning even as the traditional structure of school is disrupted. The work of educators will be essential in this effort.”

The governor continued: “This is a moment of service for all of us. I know that educators across Vermont will do their part to support students and families. I’ve asked the Agency of Education to work with superintendents and local districts to ensure every child continues to receive the services they need from their schools, as well as assignments to take home to continue their academic studies.”

The decision comes less than 48 hours after Scott declared a state of emergency but decided to keep schools open for the time being. The administration noted Friday they wanted to be deliberate in maximizing the public health benefit to closing schools.

“This decision is based on the best scientific evidence available to the experts at the Vermont Department of Health,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine. “Closing schools at the end of the day Tuesday is another important step to help keep us ahead of the curve, in terms of preventing and reducing spread of COVID-19.”

At least 20 states have closed their schools, according to Education Week.