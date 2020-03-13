Gov. Declares State of Emergency, Keeps Schools Open For Now

Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency Friday evening in response to the coronavirus, restricting access to longterm care facilities and prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people. But his executive order stopped short of closing Vermont's public schools, which will remain open for the time being.

Scott said his administration was enacting mitigation strategies intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect Vermonters more vulnerable to the illness.

"While many will not get it or see mild symptoms, we all have to do our part to protect the older Vermonters and those at risk," he said.

Scott said closing schools was not seen as an effective measure at this point, though he added parents should prepare for that possibility in the future.

"We will not hesitate to act should the risk change," Scott said.

There are currently two people in Vermont who have tested positive for COVID-19. Scott said it is only a matter of time until there are more.

The executive order will remain in effect until April 15 — a span of time that could be shortened or lengthened, Scott said — and includes:

Restricted access to longterm care facilities, with exemptions for families of children and of terminally ill patients

Prohibition of gatherings with 250 or more people

Suspension of non-essential out-of-state travel for state employees

Scott said both state commissioners and other employers are encouraged to facilitate their employees working from home as much as possible.

"We're going to act together, and we're going to get through this together," he said.

The governor's announcment came a couple hours after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, which will unlock billions of dollars in state and local aid.

Find a list of Frequently Asked Questions about the new coronavirus, plus resources, here.

Earlier in the day, the Vermont Legislature adjourned until at least March 24 to close down the statehouse. Some committees can work remotely, though Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe said no votes will occur.

In Canada, the government advised its citizens to avoid international travel, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose wife, Sophie Grégoire, has tested positive for coronavirus, said the government may tighten Canadian borders.

At the governor's press conference, Health Commissioner Mark Levine explained the administration's measures as a way to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases and not overwhelm Vermont's healthcare system.

"We want to flatten the curve," Levine said.

He added that according to mathematical models the state is using to make its public health decisions, closing schools for two weeks now likely won't be as effective as possibly closing them in the future, and for longer.

"Obviously a longer closure would have larger implications," Levine said.

In the meantime, Levine said the health department has updated its guidance to advise anyone traveling from most of Europe to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Scott's emergency order also authorizes the Vermont Department of Labor to provide unemployment compensation for Vermonters who have to be quarantined for the coronavirus.

"We will treat that as a temporary layoff, and for that isolation period, they'll be eligible for benefits," Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said. He added that system will be put into place over the weekend.