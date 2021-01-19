Related Program: 
VPR News

Gov. Phil Scott Is Quarantining After Contact Tests Positive For COVID-19

By VPR Staff 36 minutes ago
  • Phil scott at a podium
    Gov. Phil Scott speaks at his administration's Jan. 19 press briefing. He and other officials in attendance are self-isolating after a contractor providing services at the briefing tested positive for COVID-19.
    Screenshot / ORCA Media

Gov. Phil Scott is in quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19 after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the disease.

Scott, along with Health Commissioner Mark Levine and other administration officials, are taking those precautionary steps after learning that a contractor who worked at Scott's press conferences on Tuesday and last Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor's office made the announcement Tuesday evening. His office did not say whether Scott, 62, is experiencing any symptoms, and did not provide details of how his quarantine will affect a scheduled press conference for Friday, and his budget address scheduled for next week.

The governor's office said Scott "will continue to fulfill all of his duties, including leading Vermont’s pandemic response, while working remotely."

While the press briefings are conducted with safety protocols like physical distancing in place, the governor's office said Scott and other officials were self-isolating "under an abundance of caution," since they all speak from the podium, unmasked, for extended periods of time.

Contact tracers have begun an investigation.

