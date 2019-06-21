Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival Live

Related Program: 
  • The Altius Quartet visits VPR this week.
The Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival gets underway this week.  The Altius Quartet is in-residence at the Festival and will visit VPR's Stetson Studio One for a live performance of Mendelssohn's last quartet.

Listen Tuesday June 25 at 11 a.m.

