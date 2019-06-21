Related Program: VPR Classical Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival Live By Walter Parker • 31 minutes ago Related Program: VPR Classical ShareTweetEmail The Altius Quartet visits VPR this week. www.altiusquartet.com The Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival gets underway this week. The Altius Quartet is in-residence at the Festival and will visit VPR's Stetson Studio One for a live performance of Mendelssohn's last quartet. Listen Tuesday June 25 at 11 a.m. Tags: Live PerformancesShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.