Green Mountain College Is Up For Sale. Wondering The Cost? Well, There's No List Price

Want to buy a college? Something small, yet stately, with plenty of built-ins and hundreds of bedrooms? Then Green Mountain College may be for you — but hurry, because it's already turning heads in the real estate market.

Chris Sower is a senior vice president at Colliers International, the real estate firm selling the campus. The firm also represents Newbury College, in Boston, another small New England liberal arts school that closed this year.

Sower said compared to other schools on the market, Green Mountain College stands out.

“You know, it's got existing academic. It's got dormitory beds for over 600 kids. It's got athletic facilities, it's got athletic fields, it's got a dining hall," Sower said. "So that’s really rare."

Altogether, there are 23 buildings totaling approximately 450,000 square feet on 155 acres. There's even a working farm.

So how much is it? There's actually no list price. Sower said they're letting the market set that.

“It’s just really hard to value a campus like this because there are not a lot of comps to work off of,” Sower explained.

Earlier this year, Green Mountain College President Bob Allen said the campus was apraised at around $20 million.

Since Green Mountain College went on the market at the end of May, Sower said they’ve heard from close to 50 prospective buyers. Most of them are private schools looking to start a new school or expand their campus, Sower said, adding that a handful have been international.

"We’re not getting the sense that there’s going to be a huge redevelopment play," Sower said, "but based on the number of schools we saw come through Newbury, we’re very optimistic about kind of the prospects that are out there for the Green Mountain campus.”

According to Sower, two potential deals Green Mountain College previously announced for the campus are still in play.