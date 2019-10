Normally you hear Henry Epp hosting VPR's All Things Considered — but this week, Henry is in Iowa as the run-up to the caucus enters its final three months. Henry will be following the Bernie Sanders campaign this weekend as Sanders holds a number of events, including Friday's highly-touted "March To End Corporate Greed," plus gathering reaction from Iowans to Sanders' 2020 run.

Broadcast live on Oct. 31, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.